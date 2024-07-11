Jamestown City Council Member Calling For More Enforcement Against Illegal Fireworks Sales

A Jamestown City Council member is requesting more enforcement when it comes to illegal fireworks sales in the city.

Public Safety Committee chair and Council member at large Jeff Russell said he had been contacted by a Jamestown Police Lieutenant about his concern that illegal fireworks were being sold in tent storefronts leading up to the July 4th holiday, “Our Nuisance Officer, who is present here with us now, Officer Sandberg, had actually had written some citations for individuals for illegal fireworks and they verbally told him that they purchased these fireworks at some of these local tents and they were a little upset over the fact that they were now being cited for possession of illegal fireworks that they purchased in the city here out of these tents.”

Russell said he wants to see more monitoring being done of what the vendors are selling out of the tents that were located on Washington Street in the Tops Market plaza lot and on the corner of North Main and West Sixth Streets in the former Family Video parking lot.

City Senior Account Clerk Leigh Anne Jordan informed council members that the tent operators had obtained their required transient merchant permit from the city.

Russell suggested that, in the future, perhaps the city should require the merchants to supply an inventory list of what they will be selling. Council President Tony Dolce suggested that police officers spot check the tents as well for illegal products.