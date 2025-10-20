Jamestown City Council To Begin Budget Presentations

Department presentations on the proposed 2026 City budget start tonight with the Jamestown City Council.

The Comptroller’s office as well as the Police and Fire Departments will present their budgets to council members starting at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Kim Ecklund’s proposed $45.57 million spending plan includes a 7.5% tax rate increase.

There will not be any committee meetings due to the budget presentations.

Council will review a resolution during their work session to increase fees under the Department of Development. According to the staff report, permit fees have not been adjusted in several years while administrative costs have increased at about a rate of 2% or more a year. Permit fees are proposed to increase between 10 and 20%. If approved, the new rates go into effect January 1, 2026.

Council also will review a resolution to purchase new computers and computer equipment in the amount of $60,643. IT Director Mark Dean said the equipment is considered critical and not included in the proposed 2026 budget. The resolution would use money in the city’s contingency budget for 2025 to fund the purchases.

A resolution to double the cost of the Business District Parking Permit is also up for consideration. The staff report states that the City Code provides for a parking permit for businesses located within the central business district. These permits are for businesses that make deliveries or pickups or service calls. This permit allows the individual to come and go within the district without being ticketed for an overtime in zone violation. City officials said the cost to park in the city’s parking ramps is $50 a month and the adjustment of $300 a year to $600 a year would bring the cost of the permit equal to the cost of utilizing the ramp.

While budget presentations begin at 6:00 p.m., the full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and will also be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.