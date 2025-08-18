Jamestown City Council To Discuss Zoning Changes To Allow For Infill Housing

Jamestown City Council will discuss changing zoning in parts of the city to allow for infill housing.

Infill housing is typically new houses constructed on vacant, underused lots interspersed among older, existing properties in established urban neighborhoods.

The Jamestown Department of Development is seeking interim zoning changes to create “Pilot Residential Districts” so infill housing developments can be more easily permitted while the City works toward making zoning updates related to the Comprehensive Plan update.

According to the staff report, the City of Jamestown is working to develop residential structures on eligible publicly owned vacant, underutilized residential parcels in established neighborhoods. New developments would continue to require site plan review and ensure compatibility with the existing character of the neighborhoods. The amendment will allow the City to put properties back on the tax roll, and encourage development in areas where new housing has been difficult to establish.

Council members also will continue discussion on changing the zoning of an area south of Jackson-Taylor Park from Residential-2 to Commercial-1.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will provide project updates during the full work session

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.