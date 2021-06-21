Jamestown City Council to Review $154,675 Shared Services Agreement for Fire Department Software

Jamestown City Council will review an agreement between the City and the County Sheriff’s Office for the Jamestown Fire Department to move to a digital reporting system. The shared services agreement for fire reporting and management software under the County E-9-1-1 and emergency management comes at a cost of $154,675.

According to the staff report in the pre-file for tonight’s meeting, the new software is needed due to State requirements that all fire departments meet national reporting standards as set forth by the United States Fire Administration. The current software used by the Jamestown Fire Department does not meet these standards.

Council also will review a resolution to accept a $2,500 dollar grant from the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation to toward the Broadband Feasibility Study being conducted by the Board of Public Utilities.

And as pandemic restrictions have lifted, more special event permit applications are coming before the Council’s Public Safety Committee including one for a Fireworks Display at the conclusion of the Tarp Skunks’ game on Friday, July 2nd, a block party for the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Wednesday, July 21st, and a Babe Ruth World Series Parade on Friday, August 13th.

City Council committee meetings start at 7pm, followed by the work session in the third floor conference room of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.