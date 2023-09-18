Jamestown City Council to Review $6.9 Million Bond For Capital Improvements

Jamestown City Council will review a proposal to bond for $6.9 million for capital improvements to City facilities.

According to a staff report, the projects include Municipal Building Roof & Façade; security enhancements, window replacements, Bergman Park waterline replacement, Fenton Mansion Roof repair, and funds to complete the new Central Fleet Garage.

$1 million of the bond funding will go toward the Central Fleet Garage is due to increased labor and materials costs that could not be foreseen when initially budgeted. The staff report said the gap funding will assist in the costs needed to complete the project including final construction, fencing, and landscaping the property

The garage project had spent $3.9 million as of beginning of June 2023. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said at the time that costs above that would be bonded for.

One thing not included in the bond list are costs for putting cameras and lighting in the Spring and Cherry Street ramps.

According to Sundquist, the quote for that project came in at $246,498.51. He said at a previous City Council meeting that there’s not currently enough in the contingency fund to use toward the camera and light purchase, and directed Council members to consider whether to bond for that project, use American Rescue Plan funds or a combination of funding.

Council also will review a request from the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy for funding in the amount of $224,500 to carry out three projects on the Chadakoin River.

Those projects include tree mitigation and debris removal that is expected to be completed before November 1, as would a second round of herbicide treatment for surviving Tree-of-Heaven. Removal of dead Tree-of-Heaven, as well as protecting mature bank trees would continue throughout the winter months.

CWC is contributing $7,500 of external grant funds toward this project

Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Conservation Director Twan Leenders will present on the request during the full work session.

CWC has already received a total of $693,025 in ARPA funds from the City of Jamestown since 2021. This amount has funded the removal of debris and clear trees out of the lower Chadakoin River in 2022. It also funded the initial eradication of the invasive Tree of Heaven from the riverbanks. $395,000 approved in ARPA funding through the Jamestown Local Development Corporation went to riverbank restoration on the north shore of the Chadakoin River basin as well as bank restoration on the north and south shores between the Warner Dam and Main Street Bridge. That funding also went toward the removal of two large beaver dams on Canal Street off Jones & Gifford Avenue.

According to the City of Jamestown website, the city has $1,472,388 remaining in undesignated ARPA funds.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of city hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.