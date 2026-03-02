Jamestown City Council To Review Agreement Between City, Ramsay Agriculture

Jamestown City Council will review a master project agreement between the City and Ramsay Agriculture at their work session tonight.

Ramsay Agriculture, located at 40 Winsor Street and at 65 River Street, is in the process of constructing state-of-the-art integrated hydroponic agriculture, renewable biogas production, and organic waste management facilities.

The company is seeking to enter into a master project agreement as a good faith cooperation between the City and Ramsay Agriculture.

The draft agreement includes a Power Purchase Agreement where Ramsay Agriculture will sell excess electricity and thermal energy to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

The company and the City and/or individual City departments, and schools, will in good faith seek to enter into waste management agreements for Ramsay’s removal and disposition of organic waste, and wastewater treatment facility solids and agricultural materials, to be used as feedstock for Ramsay Agriculture’s anerobic digester.

Both entities also will in good faith explore shared business and revenue opportunities involving the production, offtake and sale of renewable natural gas.

The agreement also would allow Ramsay Agriculture to participate in any available alternative tax programs or structures, such as payments in lieu of taxes or tax abatements.

Another part of the agreement would have Ramsay Agriculture and the City exploring the feasibility of the company’s development of a microgrid for the provision of secondary power source for designated City facilities and/or third-party commercial businesses and non-profit enterprises.

On the City’s side, the agreement states the City will look at enacting ordinances and adopt resolutions regarding the plan that include the adoption of ordinances implementing the expanded requirements of the New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law, and the designation of Ramsay Agriculture’s digester(s) as a City approved anerobic digester for purposes of compliance with the ordinance and New York law

Council also will review a resolution that supports Governor Kathy Hochul’s $100 million in Temporary Municipal Assistance in the proposed State Budget. The City of Jamestown will receive nearly $1.6 million in funding if this item in the State Budget passes.

The Public Safety Committee will be voting on three Special Event Applications that include the Turn the River Green event set for Saturday, March 14, the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 25, and the St. James Italian Festival on Saturday, July 11.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m.. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.