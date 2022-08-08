Jamestown City Council to Revisit Requests to Add Funding to Business, Housing Initiatives

Jamestown City Council will revisit a couple requests to add American Rescue Plan funds to housing and business initiatives at its work session tonight.

One resolution would use $750,000 in ARP funds to create a permanent 19A Homeownership Program.

The city would use the 19A program to acquire vacant properties in Jamestown. As per the requirements of the statute, these properties have to have at least one actionable code enforcement violation. The city would then work with other non-profits to rehabilitate the structures either using ARPA funds or through the enrollment of the new owner in the HUD-funded HOME Program.

Council also will again review a request to fund an additional $1 million to the Building & Property Infrastructure Improvements program. Council had approved funding that program with $500,000 in April after staff had requested it be funded with $1 million. Department of Development staff are requesting the additional monies after business application requests for program funding came in at $2,807,533.

And a resolution for an additional $2 million for the Roof, Private Sewer Lateral, Private Water Line Repair/Replacement Program will be reviewed.

The program was originally funded with $750,000 in ARP funds in March. The application request period saw 132 requests from homeowners of up to $25,000 per property, well exceeding what was available in grant funds.

The increase requests were initially presented at the City Council’s work session in July.

Council also will again review a resolution requesting $300,000 in ARP monies to fund a Citywide Marketing and Rebranding Campaign.

The Finance Committee will hear a grant update as well as an audit presentation.

Chautauqua County Land Bank Executive Director Gina Paradis will be giving a presentation during the full work session.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session begins at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The public is welcome to attend and the meeting will also be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.