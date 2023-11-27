Jamestown City Council To Vote on 2024 Budget

Jamestown City Council will vote on the 2024 budget tonight.

Any amendments to the proposed $40.15 million executive budget will be made under new business of the voting session.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist proposed a budget with no tax increase and a 1.29% increase in the tax levy.

Under regular business, Council will vote on a local law to increase the maximum income for property tax relief for senior citizens from a total household income of $19,000 to $22,000. If this increase is approved, it would assist 38 households that are at risk of losing the tax relief due to increases in Social Security income.

Council also will vote to accept a $5,500 grant for new equipment in the Police Department.

A work session will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov