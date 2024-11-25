Jamestown City Council To Vote on 2025 Budget Tonight

Jamestown City Council will vote on the 2025 City Budget tonight.

The initial executive budget proposed by Mayor Kim Ecklund totaled $43,315,323 and included a 7.79% tax increase.

The City Council Finance Committee will propose a number of amendments under new business tonight that tentatively would lower the tax levy by $649,150, resulting in a tax increase of 3.61%.

Council member at large Jeff Russell said last Monday that under the new figures, a house assessed at $90,000 in the city would roughly see their taxes increase by $75 for the year.

There will be three public hearings held prior to the voting session.

The first takes place at 6:15 p.m. and will be on the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The second public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will be on an amendment to the Annual Action Plan. The third public hearing is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and will be on the $2 million request to the Restore New York Communities Initiative Grant.

The request is for the $2.7 million Prendergast Landing project located at 106-108 Fairmount Avenue.

This is the second application by the City to try to get these funds.

Council will vote on approving the application for those funds during the regular voting session.

Jade Empire LLC has proposed renovating the 12,000 square foot building on the corner of Fairmount Avenue and West Eighth Street into a business incubator that has retail on the first floor, a co-work space on the second floor, and short-term rental apartments on the third floor.

The public hearings will take place in the City Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall. The voting session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in those same chambers. All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.