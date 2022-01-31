Jamestown City Council to Vote on Equipment Purchases, Employee Contract

Jamestown City Council will vote on $1.26 million in equipment purchases for the Public Works and Parks Departments tonight. They also will review two employee contracts.

The funding for the equipment comes from American Rescue Plan lost revenue monies. Following last week’s work session discussion, a resolution to also purchase a sidewalk plow for $153,259 was added. This plow would replace a 1979 Bombardier.

Under new business, Council will vote on a contract with the Jamestown Professional Firefighters Association Local 137. This contract runs from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024. Four new firefighters would be hired in June under the contract to man new EMS vehicles. The contract also includes wage increases of 2.5% for 2021 through 2023, and a 2.75% increase in 2024. There also are prescription pay increases, increases to health insurance plans, and health insurance for new hires ends at the Federal Medicare eligible age.

Also under new business is a contract with the Kendall Club Police Benevolent Association. The contract covers January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2024. The contract also includes wage increases of 2.5% for 2021 through 2023, and a 2.75% increase in 2024. There also are increases for prescription costs and health insurance plans

Council also will be voting on appointments to city boards and commissions that were tabled at the organizational meeting held on January 3rd. On that list included new appointments to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities that replaced long-time board members Greg Rabb and Jim Olson, Council member Marie Carrubba, and former Council member Grant Olson.

At the start of the meeting, a presentation will be given honoring the former City Historian, B. Delores Thompson for her work in preserving the history of the City of Jamestown.