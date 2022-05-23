Jamestown City Council to Vote on New Police, Firefighter Positions

Jamestown City Council will vote on hiring new police officers and firefighters at its voting session tonight.

$3.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds would be used to fund the hiring of three police officers and four firefighters. Two of the police officers would be assigned to quality of life duty with another manning a new Gun Violence Unit. The four firefighters would operate a second ambulance.

Council also will consider for a second time approving a $500,000 contract with the Jamestown Local Development Corporation to administer American Rescue Plan funds.

A work session for City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room of City Hall with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor. The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.