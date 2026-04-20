Jamestown Community Mourns The Loss Of Johnny LaMancuso

The Jamestown community is mourning the loss of Johnny LaMancuso, who died April 15.

LaMancuso, who was 10 years old and a fourth grader at Fletcher Elementary School; had been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a statement, “Johnny touched many lives at Fletcher School and across our school district, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and those who loved him. Our school district stands ready to support the LaMancuso family, students, staff, and families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Fletcher Principal Amanda Sischo said, “Our Fletcher Family is heartbroken by this loss. Johnny’s positive spirit, sense of humor, and genuine kindness made a lasting impact on all who knew him. He was a beloved member of our Falcon Family, and we, in turn, will always be part of ‘Johnny’s Mafia.’”

Fletcher Elementary School’s Crisis Intervention Team, made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this, will be made available to those who may need it. Additionally, counselors are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

The family of Johnny posted on social media that the Johnny Mafia fundraiser that was to have taken place April 19 will be rescheduled and be turned into a Celebration of Life. The date will be announced soon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21 at St. James Catholic Church with burial taking place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. today in the Lind Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Little Warrior Foundation, PO Box 2124, Brookfield, WI 53008-2124, a leader in the battle against Ewing’s Sarcoma, or at www.littlewarrior.org.