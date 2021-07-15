Jamestown Cruise-In Returns August 6th

The Jamestown Cruise-In is making a return to downtown Jamestown on Friday, August 6th. The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce announced they are partnering with the Der Kobblers Automobile Association to host the event from 5-10pm along Third Street between Washington and Spring Streets.

Regional collectors of classic cars, hot rods and special vehicles will display their cars and trucks. The evening will also feature live music. The Babe Ruth World Series Committee will sell hot dogs and hamburgers.

The Chamber is encouraging downtown businesses to offer extended hours and specials for the evening.

Cars can be pre-registered online through the Chamber’s calendar of events at chautauquachamber.org or can register on site. All vehicle registrations are $10. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. All cars must enter the Cruise-In at the corner of Third and Spring Streets, with check-in beginning at 4pm. Third Street will be closed starting at 3pm for set up.