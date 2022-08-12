Jamestown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight in Downtown Jamestown

The 29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns to downtown Jamestown tonight.

The event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature hot rods, classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages lining the streets of downtown.

The Cruise-In event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington Streets, and encompass the connecting streets of Pine, North Main, and Cherry between Second and Fourth Streets.

The streets will closed at 3:00 p.m. today.

All vehicles entering the show are asked to enter between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Spring Streets. The cost is $10 per vehicle.

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce organized the Jamestown Cruise-In as a way to attract foot traffic into downtown Jamestown and help existing local businesses.