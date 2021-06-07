Jamestown Elected into Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame

Jamestown, New York has been elected into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. The Babe Ruth International Board of Directors made the announcement about their unanimous decision.

The City of Jamestown was first selected to host the Babe Ruth 13-year old World series in 1980, and has hosted 15 additional World Series since that year. The Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series is returning to Jamestown this August. Jamestown’s official induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame will be held during this event.

The Board of Directors in a release said Jamestown has become the blueprint for other host cities to follow. The innovations initiated by Jamestown included: providing meals for the teams upon their arrival during orientations; holding an ice-breaker picnic prior to the start of the World Series; and conducting a home-run derby.

Jamestown joins more than 200 individuals and organizations who have earned the distinction of being inducted into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame.