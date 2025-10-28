Jamestown Farmers Market Making $15 Voucher Available To SNAP Recipients

The Jamestown Farmers Market will be assisting those who receive SNAP with a $15 voucher to use at the market.

Market officials said starting Saturday, November 1, anyone who presents a valid EBT card and SNAP Determination Letter will receive $15 in JFM Market Bucks to spend at the market. This offer also extends to unpaid and furloughed federal employees who may be facing uncertainty about pay or food access. Staff ID is required.

The Jamestown Farmers Market currently has funding to provide this support to 50 individuals per market day. They’re asking the community to help sustain this effort with donations to: https://givebutter.com/jfmsnap

Shoppers who have a balance on their EBT card can also double their SNAP dollars through the NYS FreshConnect Checks Program by visiting the Market Information Table, presenting their EBT card, and receiving a dollar-for-dollar match in FreshConnect Checks and wooden SNAP tokens. Both FreshConnect Checks and SNAP tokens can be used to purchase any eligible food item including but not limited to: fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, baked goods, dairy products, honey, maple syrup, sauces, jams, and more.

The Jamestown Farmers Market will be held indoors at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (entry on 4th Street/wheelchair accessible) beginning November 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For questions, email info@jfmny.org.