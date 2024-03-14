Jamestown High To Present ‘The Music Man’ March 14-16

Jamestown High School will present Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” Thursday, March 14 through Saturday, March 16.

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the Merton P. Corwin Auditorium of the high school.

Lauren Scharf is directing the musical with vocal direction by Melissa Beichner, choreography created by Jennie Caruso, and pit orchestra direction by Gina Wakefield.

A six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy, “The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen.

Jamestown High School also will have the chance at receiving regional recognition for the production. As rehearsals were beginning, Scharf was notified that the production had been selected as a semi-finalist for the Shea’s High School Musical Theatre Awards, formerly known as The Kennys. The program is designed to “celebrate and support the arts in high schools, foster excellence in musical theatre, and provide valuable educational opportunities.”

If nominated, the students would have the chance to perform selections from the show on stage at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

The production includes nearly 100 students in the cast, pit orchestra, and production crew, led by student stage managers Annie Conroe and assistant stage managers Zoe Haskins and Lilly Johnson.

General admission is $10 and can be purchased at the door or at our.show/jhsmusicman for an additional service fee.