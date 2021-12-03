Jamestown Holiday Artisan Bazaar Starts This Saturday

The Jamestown Holiday Artisan Bazaar kicks off tomorrow in downtown Jamestown.

The bazaar will take place 11am to 4pm on December 4th, 11th and 18th.

There will be activities and vendors outdoors at the Wintergarden on North Main Street, indoors at the former U.S. News Building on West Third Street, and indoors at the Dykeman Building on East Second Street.

There were will be about 30 vendors selling handmade crafts or home goods. The Wintergarden location will feature live music along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus from 1 to 3pm.

Organizer Diana Scott said the purpose of the bazaar is to not only have people visit vendors but also shop at other businesses downtown.