Jamestown Human Rights Commission Requesting $10,000 in 2024 Budget

The Jamestown Human Rights Commission has approved requesting additional funding in the 2024 budget.

The HRC previously was awarded $6,000 in the 2023 budget and voted to request $10,000 for next year.

The line item requests include:

$1,500 – Promotions

$2,500 – Travel & Education

$2,000 – Legal Fees

$3,000 – Events

$1,000 – Miscellaneous (supplies)

The request now goes to the Mayor for consideration in his budget preparations.

Vice Chair Isaiah Rashad said he would make the case for the increase with Commission Member Kim Knight noting that the HRC had done much more this year than previous years.

Rashad said he also spoke with City Grant Writer Paula Pichon, who will help the HRC apply for grants that are coming open on July 15. He said the HRC met the requirements to apply.

The HRC also discussed partnering with Jamestown Community College on a series of human rights events. JCC received a three-year grant totaling $500 to put on an event each year.

The first event takes place Tuesday, October 17 at the college with the theme of “Citizenship Day: A Global Perspective.” Area students would be invited to the event which will include speakers and a scavenger hunt. The HRC has been asked to be one of the organizations on hand to speak to students as part of the scavenger hunt.

JCC also has asked the HRC to co-lead a poster contest on human rights that would take place from mid-October into November.

HRC member Kayla Crosby said that entries would be displayed in the Weeks Gallery with cash prizes being awarded to each age group. She said JCC has asked if the HRC could provide the funding for those prizes, which totaled $675. The winners of the contest would be announced at a December 10 Human Rights Day event at the college.