Jamestown Joins 17,000 Communities To Celebrate National Night Out

The City of Jamestown joins 17,000 other communities nationwide in celebrating National Night Out tonight.

Neighbors across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights, and spend the evening outdoors with the community and law enforcement.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, the Jamestown Police Department has partnered with the Department of Development to host a free, family friendly event from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bergman Park. The event will include food, drinks, giveaways, music, and community resource tables. JPD officers will hold a Neighborhood Watch Program workshop at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kasie Foulk at foulk@jamestownny.gov.