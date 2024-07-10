Jamestown Looks To Make Pilot Food Truck Program Permanent

The City of Jamestown is looking to make a pilot program for permitting food trucks in the city permanent.

The food truck pilot had been initially approved by Jamestown City Council in 2020.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk, speaking to the Public Safety Committee, said the city and county health department have seen an uptick in food truck applications this year, “We’re very close to having it and it’ll be nice and streamlined. But, we need to get an ordinance on the books officially. We’ve been operating under the pilot and that has served us thus far but with the number of food truck applications we’re seeing it behooves us to codify this.”

Public Safety Committee Chair Jeff Russell questioned how the state’s one-day alcohol event permit, which now includes, liquor may affect food trucks. Surdyk said she would need to look into that.

She added she hopes to bring the food truck ordinance before Council for a vote in August.