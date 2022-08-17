Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Say He Shot at Someone In a Parked Car

A Jamestown man has been arrested after police say he fired a gun at someone in a parked vehicle.

Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street just after midnight, Tuesday, August 16, to a report of gunshots.

35-year old Joshua Hammer was arrested following an investigation for using a handgun to shoot a round into a parked car in front of the house. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Second Degree Menacing, Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Fourth Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Following a search warrant being issued at the residence, Jamestown Police also arrested 42-year old Larry Whitehill Jr. on outstanding city court warrants. Hammer and Whitehill were sent to the City Jail where they are being held pending arraignment.

