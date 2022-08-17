WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Say He Shot at Someone In a Parked Car

Joshua Hammer, Larry Whitehill Jr.

A Jamestown man has been arrested after police say he fired a gun at someone in a parked vehicle.

Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street just after midnight, Tuesday, August 16, to a report of gunshots.
35-year old Joshua Hammer was arrested following an investigation for using a handgun to shoot a round into a parked car in front of the house. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Second Degree Menacing, Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Fourth Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.
Following a search warrant being issued at the residence, Jamestown Police also arrested 42-year old Larry Whitehill Jr. on outstanding city court warrants. Hammer and Whitehill were sent to the City Jail where they are being held pending arraignment.
Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477 or the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 716-664-2420.

