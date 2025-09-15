Jamestown Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Man With Crossbow

A Jamestown man has been arrested after allegedly killing another Jamestown man with a crossbow.

Jamestown Police responded to 314 West Fourth Street just before 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 12 for a suspicious situation. Officers found 62-year old Michael Jaeckle dead with an apparent injury from a crossbow. During the investigation, 58 year-old David Nelson was taken into custody while being in possession of a crossbow. He is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Nelson was arraigned in Jamestown City Court and then sent to the County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477)