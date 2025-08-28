Jamestown Man Arrested For Damaging City Property Following Car Fire

A Jamestown man was arrested after the car he was working on caused a fire that damaged city property.

Jamestown Police said that the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at West Eighth Street at Lafayette Street.

Investigators say that 37-year old Nathan Lamper was using a grinder to repair the frame of the vehicle while parked on the city street. The sparks from the grinder caught leaking fuel from the vehicle on fire. The fire caused approximately $7,000 worth of damage to the city street, terrace, and trees.

Lamper arrested and charged with two counts of 4th Degree Criminal Mischief as well as being charged with violating the City Code in regards to repairing motor vehicles.