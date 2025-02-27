WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Man Arrested For Damaging Code Blue Shelter

A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly damaging the Code Blue Shelter on Washington Street.

Jamestown Police said that 44-year old Wade Pfleuger was charged with 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief for allegedly smashing out the glass on a security door with a fire extinguisher at the ROME Warming Center early Wednesday morning. The damage totaled more than $1,000.

Pfleuger was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

