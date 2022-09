A Jamestown man was arrested after damaging several police cars Tuesday night.

Jamestown Police said officers were alerted by witnesses to the fact that several patrol cars parked in front of the Police Station on East Second Street had been damaged by a man.

Following an investigation, 38-year old Michael P. Jones was arrested and faces a felony charge of 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief. He was sent to the City Jail to await arraignment.