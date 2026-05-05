Jamestown Man Arrested For Possessing, Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 20-year old Connor Higgs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years, and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

In August 2025, the New York State Police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding a Discord account, which contained suspected child sexual abuse materials. A subsequent investigation traced the account to Higgs. In October 2025, State Police executed a search warrant at Higgs’ Jamestown residence, seizing eight electronic devices. Higgs was taken into custody at the scene.

A review of the devices recovered child sexual abuse materials from two of the devices, including images of a minor victim known to investigators. The images also include prepubescent minors and depictions of violence against children.