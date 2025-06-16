WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Man Arrested For Possession Of Ghost Gun

Jamestown Man Arrested For Possession Of Ghost Gun

By Leave a Comment

A Jamestown man was arrested outside a northside home early this morning for having a ghost gun with a high capacity feeding device

Jamestown Police responded just after midnight to a report of a person with a weapon. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw multiple people in front of the address. Police say 29-year old Stanley Walk was seen concealing something behind a bush. When officers checked that area, they found a ghost gun with a high capacity feeding device and a mechanism to make the gun fully automatic.

Walk was taken into custody without incident and is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and four counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is being held in the City Jail pending arraignment.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.