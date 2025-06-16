Jamestown Man Arrested For Possession Of Ghost Gun

A Jamestown man was arrested outside a northside home early this morning for having a ghost gun with a high capacity feeding device

Jamestown Police responded just after midnight to a report of a person with a weapon. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw multiple people in front of the address. Police say 29-year old Stanley Walk was seen concealing something behind a bush. When officers checked that area, they found a ghost gun with a high capacity feeding device and a mechanism to make the gun fully automatic.

Walk was taken into custody without incident and is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and four counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is being held in the City Jail pending arraignment.