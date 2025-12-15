Jamestown Man Arrested In Stabbing Incident At Brooklyn Square Tim Horton’s

A Jamestown man has been arrested after a stabbing incident at the Brooklyn Square Tim Horton’s Saturday afternoon.

Jamestown Police said that officers were called to the South Main Street restaurant just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a fight. Officers found that two people had been involved in a fight inside the restaurant when a third person arrived, identified as 43-year old James Morris, who allegedly stabbed one of the people.

According to WKBW in Buffalo, the victim is social media influencer Niky Sal. They report that Sal works with Ethan Haskins and Paul Oyer to confront alleged online predators. The trio had tried to confront Morris, but during the encounter, Morris allegedly attacked Sal with a knife.

Police found Morris nearby and took him into custody without incident. Sal suffered a large laceration to his arm and was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment, later being transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Morris is charged with 1st Degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was arraigned and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.