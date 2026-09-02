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Jamestown Man Charged With Arson In Prendergast Avenue Fire

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A Jamestown man has been arrested on arson charges for a recent house fire on Prendergast Avenue.

Jamestown Police said an investigation into a fire at 629 Prendergast Avenue on August 25, 2026 determined that the cause was suspicious. Police allege that 38-year old William Blakey set fire to a mattress located on the lower porch of the house, which resulted in a fire spreading throughout the building, causing significant damages.

Blakey has been charged with 3rd Degree Arson and 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief. He has been arraigned and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.

 

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