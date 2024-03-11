Jamestown Man Convicted In Vehicular Deaths of Two People Charged With Passing Drugs In Jail

A Jamestown man convicted in the vehicular deaths of two people is in trouble with the law again for passing drugs while in jail.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year old Debbie Hires of Jamestown passed a package of methamphetamine to 60-year old Randall Rolison of Jamestown during a County Jail visit. Corrections officers saw the transfer and later found the package of drugs in Rolison’s mouth.

Hires is charged with 1st Degree Promoting Prison Contraband, 5th Degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, and 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rolison is charged with1st Degree Promoting Prison Contraband and 7th Degree Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance. Both were arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Program at the Jail.

Rolison is serving 13 to 40 years in jail for the vehicular fatality that took the life of 15-year old Lexy Hughan on December 31, 2021 in Jamestown and for the vehicular fatality in Arkwright that resulted in the death of 71-year old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton.