Jamestown Man Convicted On Drug Trafficking Charges In Federal Court

A Jamestown man has been convicted in U.S. District Court on drug trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that a federal jury convicted 31-year old Trenton Grant of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti and Stacey Jacovetti, who handled the prosecution of the case, stated that in May 2023, the Olean Police Department began an investigation into Grant’s drug trafficking activities. On July 25, 2023, Olean police officers executed search warrants on his vehicle and person and recovered approximately 71 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine, and approximately four grams of fentanyl. Officers also recovered a loaded firearm and ammunition from the trunk of Grant’s vehicle. The firearm was later identified as having been stolen. At the time of his arrest, Grant was on parole for a prior felony conviction in February 2016 of Assault, Intent to Cause Serious Injury with Weapon. As a result, he is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Grant will be sentenced February 4, 2026