Jamestown Man Dies After Being Struck By A Car

A Jamestown man has died after being struck by a car Saturday.

Jamestown Police said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to a reported motor vehicle accident on Falconer Street near Bowen. Officers found 51-year old Kendel Bell lying unresponsive in the road and attempted to provide lifesaving measures until emergency services arrived.

Bell was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then to UPMC Hamot in Erie. He died Sunday morning from his injuries.

JPD says the driver of the vehicle who struck Bell and called 911 is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are asking community members who live in the area of Lilllian Dickson Park and may have video footage of the incident to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7536.