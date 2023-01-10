Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti stated that between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley bought, sold, and distributed heroin and methamphetamine for profit in the Jamestown area, utilizing several co-conspirators, associates, and runners as well as Facebook and various electronic devices to operate his drug trafficking activities. Beardsley also distributed large amounts of methamphetamine to numerous other individuals in the Jamestown area. During the conspiracy, Beardsley utilized residences on Linden and Forest Avenue in Jamestown for his drug trafficking.

Throughout the conspiracy, Beardsley obtained approximately $112,000 in monetary proceeds from drug trafficking.

In March 2005, March 2009, and February 2013, Beardsley was convicted on various charges in Chautauqua County Court, including drug possession, attempted burglary, and DWI, and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30, 2023.