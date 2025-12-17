Jamestown Man Faces 20 Years In Prison For Selling Drugs

A Jamestown man faces 20 years in prison after has pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to selling drugs.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 52-year old David Sekerak Ledesma pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $1,000,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti and Nicholas Testani stated that between 2020 and 2023, Ledesma conspired with others to sell narcotics for profit, utilizing social media to conduct his drug trafficking activities. Ledesma and co-defendant Susan Walker also maintained two Lafayette Street residences in Jamestown for their drug trafficking activities.

Charges remain pending against Susan Walker.

Ledesma will be sentenced June 10, 2026.