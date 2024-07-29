Jamestown Man In Jail After Leading Police On Car Chase

A Jamestown man is in jail after leading police on a car chase through the city early Sunday morning.

Jamestown Police say officers saw a vehicle make numerous traffic infractions in the East Eighth Street and Lakeview Avenue area and then speed off just after 12:30 yesterday morning. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle but could not.

Police say the pursuit lasted an extended period of time and the driver, 34-year old Nicolas Brown, nearly struck multiple police officers with his vehicle. The pursuit ended when Brown struck a marked New York State Trooper vehicle, an unrelated parked vehicle and then a marked Jamestown Patrol vehicle head on. Police say Brown then actively fought police in an attempt to resist arrest. After a brief struggle, Brown was taken into custody.

He is charged with 3 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment, 3rd Degree Unlawful Fleeing from Police in a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief. Brown has been sent to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to his prior criminal history.