WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Man In Jail After Leading Police On Car Chase

Jamestown Man In Jail After Leading Police On Car Chase

By Leave a Comment

Nicholas Brown

A Jamestown man is in jail after leading police on a car chase through the city early Sunday morning.

Jamestown Police say officers saw a vehicle make numerous traffic infractions in the East Eighth Street and Lakeview Avenue area and then speed off just after 12:30 yesterday morning. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle but could not.

Police say the pursuit lasted an extended period of time and the driver, 34-year old Nicolas Brown, nearly struck multiple police officers with his vehicle. The pursuit ended when Brown struck a marked New York State Trooper vehicle, an unrelated parked vehicle and then a marked Jamestown Patrol vehicle head on. Police say Brown then actively fought police in an attempt to resist arrest. After a brief struggle, Brown was taken into custody.

He is charged with 3 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment, 3rd Degree Unlawful Fleeing from Police in a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief. Brown has been sent to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to his prior criminal history.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.