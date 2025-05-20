Jamestown Public Schools’ Annual District Art Show Today

Artwork by students from across Jamestown Public Schools will be on public display during the Annual District Art Show today.

The show will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Jefferson Middle School. The public is encouraged to enter through the gymnasium doors.

Each Jamestown art teacher selected pieces of student artwork to include in the show. With hundreds of works of art from kindergarten through 12th grade, the district’s talented artists will have the opportunity to showcase their creative art skills to their families and the community.

Light refreshments will be served during the opening of the show today. A virtual presentation of the pieces will be made available on May 21 at jpsny.org/artshow.