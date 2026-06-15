Chautauqua County To Recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Chautauqua County will join communities across New York State and around the world in recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today.

The County will hold a public event at 1:00 p.m. outside the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville.

Observed annually on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day serves as a global call to action to raise awareness about the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults while promoting respect, dignity, and safety for aging populations.

County Executive PJ Wendel said, “Every older adult deserves to live with dignity, security, and respect. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day reminds us that protecting our aging population is a shared responsibility. Through education, awareness, and community partnerships, we can help ensure older adults throughout Chautauqua County remain safe, supported, and connected.”

Elder abuse can take many forms, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial exploitation, neglect, and self-neglect. According to New York State data, more than 300,000 older adults experience some form of elder abuse each year, yet many cases go unreported. Financial exploitation remains one of the most common forms of abuse, often targeting older adults through scams, fraud, and misuse of personal resources.

Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services Director Dana Corwin said, “Too often, elder abuse happens behind closed doors and goes unnoticed. By increasing awareness and helping people recognize the warning signs, we can strengthen protections for older adults and ensure those in need know where to turn for help.”

Individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. Community education and early intervention play an important role in protecting these individuals and supporting family caregivers.

The event will also highlight the work of local agencies and multidisciplinary partners who collaborate to investigate, prevent, and respond to complex cases of elder abuse.

Community members, caregivers, service providers, and advocates are encouraged to attend the event and learn more about available resources. The program will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

Anyone who suspects elder abuse should contact the New York State Adult Services Helpline at 1-844-697-3505, call 9-1-1 in an emergency, or contact local Adult Protective Services for assistance.

For more information about services available to older adults and caregivers, contact the Office for Aging Services at (716) 753-4471 or NY Connects at (716) 753-4582.