Second Case Of Measles Confirmed In Erie County

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Erie County.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is advising residents that as a neighboring county, Chautauqua County residents may have traveled to locations associated with potential measles exposures. Residents are encouraged to monitor the Erie County Department of Health‘s website for the latest information on confirmed cases, exposure locations, and public health recommendations, as health officials continue to provide updates regarding potential exposures.

The Erie County Department of Health has identified additional potential public exposure locations associated with the second confirmed case. Individuals who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

1021 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212 on June 4, 2026, between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital), 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, on June 6, 2026, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

These exposure locations and times are in addition to those announced by the Erie County Department of Health on June 4, 2026.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads downward across the body. Individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles.

The Chautauqua County Health Department strongly encourages residents to ensure they and their family members are up to date on the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, which is the safest and most effective way to prevent measles infection. Two doses of MMR vaccine provide approximately 97% protection against measles.

Individuals who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms consistent with measles should contact their healthcare provider before arriving at a medical facility. Calling ahead allows healthcare providers to take precautions to prevent additional exposures.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring updates from the Erie County Department of Health for the latest information regarding exposure locations and guidance. Additional information can be found on the Erie County Department of Health website at www.erie.gov/measles.

Residents with questions may contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4491.