Two Jamestown Men Arrested In Shooting

Two Jamestown men have been arrested following a shooting incident in the town of Busti.

Lakewood-Busti Police officers responded to Cummins Engine Plant at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13 for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, who was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie due to the severity of her injuries.

An investigation determined the shooting incident happened at a house on Big Tree Road. Officers arrested 20-year old Anthony Rivera and 34-year old Alexander Jewell, who were charged with 1st Degree Attempted Assault, 1st Degree Assault, and Criminal Possession of Weapon.

Both men were sent to the Chautauqua County Jail where Jewel is being held without bail and Rivera is being held with bail set at $250,000.

The Investigation remains ongoing.