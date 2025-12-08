Jamestown Man Indicted By Federal Grand Jury On Sex Trafficking Charges

A Jamestown man has been indicted on sex trafficking charges by a federal grand jury.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced 47-year old Edward E. Leeper, Jr. aka Edward E. Barnes, Jr. has been indicted on charges of attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking, kidnapping, aiding and abetting, distribution of fentanyl, and maintaining a drug involved premises, which carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 90 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that between 2019 and 2024, Leeper is accused of sex trafficking or attempting to sex traffic and kidnapping a total of eight victims, using force and threats of force. In addition, Leeper used a Broadhead avenue residence for his drug trafficking activities, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Leeper is also charged in a separate federal case with narcotics trafficking. He is accused of conspiring with Joseph Zaso and others, to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Jamestown area between 2018, and May 26, 2022.

Those who have been victimized by Edward Leeper, Jr. in any way or have any additional information regarding his alleged illegal behavior are asked to call Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.