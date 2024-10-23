Jamestown Man Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Drug Charges in Federal Court

A Jamestown man has been indicted on sex trafficking and drug charges in Federal Court.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that a federal grand jury has indicted 29-year old Duane Lowery, also known as Chi Chi, with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking by force and coercion, kidnapping, narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Attorneys in the case stated that between October and December 2022, Lowery conspired with others to coerce individuals to engage in commercial sex acts. Specifically, Lowery allegedly forced an individual to engage in a commercial sex act. In addition, between October and November 2023, Lowery allegedly kidnapped two individuals.

The indictment also accuses Lowery of conspiring with others to sell and selling fentanyl, using a West Cowden Place residence in Jamestown for his drug trafficking activities.