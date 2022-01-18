Jamestown Man Involved in Fatal Hit and Run Accident Now Facing Weapons Charges

The Jamestown man charged in the hit and run death of a Jamestown teenager has been indicted on illegal weapons charges.

Jamestown Police report 58-year old Randall Rolison has been indicted by a Grand Jury with three counts of 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges comes following the discovery of three unregistered handguns in a storage unit in the town of Busti. Jamestown Investigators obtained a search warrant from the District Attorney’s office on January 7 to search the unit.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible pending additional follow-up.