Jamestown Man Involved in Fatal Hit-And-Run Last December Involved in Second Fatal Car Accident

The Jamestown man involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Jamestown last December has been involved in another fatal car accident in the town of Arkwright.

State Police said 59-year old Randall Rolison was the driver of the car that went through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road, hitting the car driven by 71-year old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton on Saturday night. The collision caused his passenger, 71-year old Linda Kraemer, to be ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kraemer, Rolison, and passengers in his vehicle were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Rolison had previously been indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charges after striking and killing 15-year old Lexy Hughan on December 31, 2021 with a commercial vehicle. He also is charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt issued a statement saying his office is “pursuing a number of options available under the law for addressing the current situation, including seeking the revocation of Mr. Rolison’s bail so that he can be jailed pending trial on the indicted cases. We are also actively working to develop information and evidence arising from Saturday’s accident which may lead us to file new charges against Mr. Rolison.

Schmidt criticized County Court Judge David Foley in his statement for reducing the amount of requested bail for Rolison on all charges from $500,000 cash or $1 million property bond to a total of $85,000 cash or $170,000 property bond. Rolison was able to make bail and was released at that time.