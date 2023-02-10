Jamestown Man Involved in Two Fatal Crashes Has Bail Revoked

A Jamestown man who was involved in two separate fatal crashes has had his bail revoked and is in jail.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 59-year old Randall Rolison is in the County Jail without bail following his release from UPMC Hamot Medical Center where he had been receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in a fatal crash on December 5, 2022. That crash in the town of Arkwright resulted in the death of 71-year Linda Kraemer and seriously injured 71-year old Gary Kraemer, both of South Dayton.

Schmidt said charges are still pending against Rolison in that incident.

Rolison had previously been indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury on manslaughter charges after striking and killing 15-year old Lexy Hughan on December 31, 2021 with a commercial vehicle. He also is charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.