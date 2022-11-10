Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl Which Lead to a Death

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a death.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 30-year old Garson Butcher admitted before U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr. that he distributed fentanyl that caused a death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, between March 2020 and June 2021, Butcher and co-defendant Alisha Centi conspired with others to possess and sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

On March 29, 2020, Butcher and Centi sold fentanyl which resulted in the death of an individual. On September 28, 2020, Butcher and Centi sold heroin to an individual who overdosed but regained consciousness after receiving multiple doses of Narcan. In addition, Butcher and Centi used residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road to manufacture and distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Charges remain pending against Alisha Centi.

Butcher will be sentenced on March 14, 2023.