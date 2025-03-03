Jamestown Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Drug Trafficking

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Joel Violanti announced that 39-year old Rocco Beardsley was convicted of narcotic conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death.

He was sentenced to serve 300 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti, Evan Glaberson, and Jeffrey Intravatola, who handled the case, stated that between late 2018 and March 2020, Beardsley conspired with seven others sell methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances in the Jamestown area. On April 9, 2019, Beardsley sold acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of an individual identified as J.A. After learning of J.A.’s death, Beardsley took steps to conceal his involvement in the drug overdose, including by directing others to destroy evidence from the death scene.

Beardsley bought and sold fentanyl, and methamphetamine for profit and for his own use, utilizing social media to conduct his drug trafficking activities. Beardsley also utilized residences on Sampson Street and Cowden Place in Jamestown for his drug trafficking activities. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted five controlled purchases from Beardsley. In addition, Beardsley and his co-conspirators also participated in a series of money transfers in furtherance of the narcotics conspiracy.

During the investigation, search warrants were executed at residences associated with the drug conspiracy, during which law enforcement seized approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, 66 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine, a 12-gauge shotgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Beardsley was previously convicted in Federal Court in 2007 of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and sentenced to serve 57 months in prison. In 2017, he was convicted in New York State Court of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Narcotic Drug Intent To Sell.