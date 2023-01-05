WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Man Sentenced to State Prison Time for Stabbing Incident

Sean McIlveen

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to time in state prison for stabbing his neighbor.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Sean McIlveen was sentenced by County Court Judge David Foley to four years in state prison plus five years post release supervision after being convicted of 2nd Degree Assault.

McIlveen pled guilty to the assault charge on September 8, 2022 in County court after being charged by Jamestown Police in September 2021 for stabbing his neighbor with a knife.

