Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist Announces He’s Seeking Re-Election

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has officially announced he is seeking re-election.

Sundquist, at a campaign kick-off event at the Chop House Friday night, said there has been incredible work done over the last four years in the city and he wants to continue that, “We’ve touched on everything from homelessness to financial crisis to dealing with economic development. We’ve done so much and I’ve been so blessed to have such an incredible team. We want to continue that success and continue putting Jamestown on the map.”

Sundquist said there is still a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done due to the effects of the Pandemic, “We’ve started to bring in more developers in the city. We’ve started to see businesses pop up. So our next four years is really going to be focused on the rebuilding of Jamestown, ensuring our downtown storefronts are filled, that our homes are taken care of across our neighborhoods, and that we are using those Federal dollars to improve what we have here.”

Sundquist said he announced his candidacy this early in the year due to the petitioning process for those seeking election starting in February.

He added that the Jamestown Democratic Committee is holding a Candidate Workshop for those interested in learning about running for office or volunteering on campaigns. That will take place at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 10th at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

For more information on the workshop, contact Democratic City Committee Chair Alyssa Porter at info@alyssaporter.com.