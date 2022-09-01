Jamestown Mayor Sundquist Named Chautauqua County Court Examiner

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has been named the Chautauqua County Court Examiner by the State Fourth Appellate Division.

In New York State, a judge will appoint a guardian under Article 81 to manage the personal finances or personal needs of an individual when they are considered incapacitated to the point where they are not able to do so themselves.

Sundquist said that court examiners ensure there is no fraud with the guardian and that they are following through on their duties.

He stated in an interview that he currently oversees around 60 active cases that fluctuate over the course of a year. He said he oversees the annual accounting by guardians to the court and then also will appear in court if there is an issue that comes up with a guardian.

Sundquist was first named as the County’s Court Examiner in 2021 following the death of Bob Schnizler in 2020. Court examiners are appointed on an annual basis.

The position has no connection to Sundquist’s role as mayor of Jamestown, and is instead given to practicing attorneys in each of the state’s 62 counties. According to the State Comptroller’s website, Sundquist has been paid $2,800 since being appointed and holds the position as a practicing attorney with Raimondo & Sundquist LLP, located at 8 East Fourth Street in Jamestown.